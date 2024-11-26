Saregama India rallies after acquiring additional stake in Pocket Aces

Saregama India jumped 3.15% to Rs 488.25 after the company invested an amount of Rs 15 crore in Pocket Aces Pictures by way of subscription through right issue.

Pocket Aces Pictures is a Youthfocussed digital content creator and publisher, boasts of an IP catalogue of over 3000 content pieces ranging across web series, sketches, music videos and reels on its channels FilterCopy, Nutshell and Gobble, and releases over 30 new pieces of content every day.

Pocket Aces, being a material subsidiary of the company is a related party of the company. Thus, the investment in Pocket Aces is in the nature of related party transactions and is on an arms length basis.

Acquiring Pocket Aces will add on a whole new dimension of IP and a distribution network of over 95 million followers, which Saregama will leverage to further popularize its music library among the 18-35 audience segment. It will also create synergies across the artiste & influencer management and long-format video creation businesses of the two companies.

The company has invested Rs 15 crore via subscription to the right issue of 25,975 equity shares of Rs 10 each as offered by Pocket Aces Pictures. Post-acquisition, shareholding in Pocket Aces has increased to 53.51% from 51.82%.

Saregama India is a RPSG group company owning the largest music archives in India and one of the biggest in the world. The ownership of nearly 50 per cent of all the music ever recorded in India also makes Saregama the most authoritative repository of the countrys musical heritage. Saregama has also expanded into other branches of entertainment - film & series production, live events, and music-based consumer products.

The companys consolidated net profit decreased 6.65% to Rs 44.90 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 48.10 crore posted in Q2 FY24. revenue from operations surged 40.31% YoY to Rs 241.83 crore during the quarter.

