Poly Medicure Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Adani Green Energy Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd and Emami Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 November 2024.

Poly Medicure Ltd tumbled 7.27% to Rs 2784.4 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 21486 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14968 shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd lost 6.47% to Rs 905. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

DCM Shriram Ltd crashed 5.49% to Rs 1159.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19312 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15940 shares in the past one month.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd plummeted 4.92% to Rs 666.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49929 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46145 shares in the past one month.

Emami Ltd corrected 4.27% to Rs 663.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18549 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17507 shares in the past one month.

