AstraZeneca gets CDSCO nod to import cancer drug, Lynparza

AstraZeneca Pharma India said that it has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to import and distribute Olaparib film-coated tablets 100 mg & 150 mg (Lynparza) for an additional indication in India.

This approval establishes the use of Olaparib in combination with Durvalumab as a maintenance treatment for adult patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. It is indicated for those whose disease has not progressed following first-line treatment with Durvalumab combined with platinum-based chemotherapy, the company said.

The receipt of this permission paves way for the launch of Olaparib film-coated tablets 100 mg & 150 mg (Lynparza) in India.

AstraZeneca Pharma India is engaged in the business of manufacture, distribution, and marketing of pharmaceutical products and also provides clinical trial services to an overseas group company.

AstraZeneca Pharma tumbled 5.12% to Rs 6,768 after the pharmaceutical firms net profit declined 26.62% to Rs 38.43 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 52.37 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 31.16% year on year (YoY) to Rs 408 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The counter shed 0.14% to Rs 6,446.55 on the BSE.

