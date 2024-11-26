Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Next Mediaworks Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Next Mediaworks Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Centum Electronics Ltd, Apcotex Industries Ltd, AXISCADES Technologies Ltd and Arrow Greentech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 November 2024.

Centum Electronics Ltd, Apcotex Industries Ltd, AXISCADES Technologies Ltd and Arrow Greentech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 November 2024.

Next Mediaworks Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 10.54 at 14:25 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24706 shares in the past one month.

Centum Electronics Ltd lost 7.90% to Rs 1487.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4569 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 955 shares in the past one month.

Apcotex Industries Ltd tumbled 6.06% to Rs 366. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12257 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2322 shares in the past one month.

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd shed 5.07% to Rs 426.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24273 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16486 shares in the past one month.

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd counter

Indices trade with minor losses; oil & gas stocks slip

Sensex, Nifty extends losses; European mrkt opens lower

Barometers trade with limited losses; auto shares slide

Power stocks slide

Arrow Greentech Ltd pared 5.00% to Rs 821.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14276 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35520 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Dividend stocks: Natco Pharma, Ipca Labs, 7 others to go ex-date tomorrow

'Completely misconstrued': Ex-CJI on praying for solution to Ayodhya case

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks listless amid broader mkt outperformance; IT, FMCG stocks lead

Trump threatens tariff war on Canada, Mexico, China: Should India be wary?

IPL 2025 mega auction: Top 5 surprise signings ahead of the new season

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story