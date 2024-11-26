Next Mediaworks Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Centum Electronics Ltd, Apcotex Industries Ltd, AXISCADES Technologies Ltd and Arrow Greentech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 November 2024.

Next Mediaworks Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 10.54 at 14:25 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24706 shares in the past one month.

Centum Electronics Ltd lost 7.90% to Rs 1487.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4569 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 955 shares in the past one month.

Apcotex Industries Ltd tumbled 6.06% to Rs 366. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12257 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2322 shares in the past one month.

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd shed 5.07% to Rs 426.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24273 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16486 shares in the past one month.

Arrow Greentech Ltd pared 5.00% to Rs 821.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14276 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35520 shares in the past one month.

