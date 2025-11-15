Sarthak Global reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 96.37% to Rs 0.09 crore

Sarthak Global reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 96.37% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.092.48-33.33-2.02-0.03-0.01-0.03-0.010-0.08

