Kuwer Industries standalone net profit rises 106.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.71% to Rs 15.58 crore

Net profit of Kuwer Industries rose 106.10% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.71% to Rs 15.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.15.5815.4717.2012.482.311.271.810.781.690.82

