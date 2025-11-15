DSJ Keep Learning standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.50% to Rs 2.23 crore

Net profit of DSJ Keep Learning declined 75.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2.232.007.628.500.100.230.020.150.030.12

