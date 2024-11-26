Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lumax Auto Technologies completes acquisition of 60% stake in Greenfuel Energy Solutions

Lumax Auto Technologies completes acquisition of 60% stake in Greenfuel Energy Solutions

Image
Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For a consideration of Rs 153 cr

Lumax Auto Technologies has completed the acquisition of majority shareholding (representing 60% of share capital on a fully diluted basis) in Greenfuel Energy Solutions (Greenfuel) through its wholly owned subsidiary namely Lumax Resources. The consideration paid to the shareholders of Greenfuel, after customary closing review and adjustments as per the Share Purchase Agreement, is Rs 153.09 crore.

Accordingly, Greenfuel has become a step-down subsidiary of the Company and subsidiary of Lumax Resources with immediate effect.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

EU asks Israel for ceasefire with Hezbollah as 'all concerns addressed'

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das discharged, hospital says he is 'doing fine'

Nippon Life India acquires commercial spaces worth Rs 486 crore in Mumbai

Moody's, Fitch revise rating outlook to negative on Adani group firms

Stocks, bonds, real estate: Where do India's rich entrepreneurs invest?

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story