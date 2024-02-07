Sarveshwar Foods announced that it has been designated for distribution of rice under 'Bharat' brand-an initiative taken by Government of India for in Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

'Bharat' brand is a central government strategic initiative to sell high-quality pulses, rice and other essential commodities directly to general public at subsidised price. 'Bharat' brand is an ambitious scheme whereby Government of India is aiming to stabilise prices, curb food inflation, and augment domestic availability, of quality food items across India.

Pulses and Atta are already being sold under 'Bharat' brand at various places in across India with overwhelming response from the consumers. The expansion of the 'Bharat' brand to include rice aligns with the government's broader strategy to provide essential food items to the masses at affordable rates.

