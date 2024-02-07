Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro wins multiple orders under its power transmission and distribution biz

Larsen &amp; Toubro wins multiple orders under its power transmission and distribution biz

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business of Larsen & Toubro has won multiple orders in India and the Middle East. According to the company's project classification, the value of orders range between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The business has bagged an order to establish a 75MW Floating Solar PV plant on the Panchet Dam. This plant forms part of the Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park being developed on Damodar Valley corporation reservoirs in Jharkhand and West Bengal.

In Saudi Arabia, an order has been received for turnkey construction of a 380kV Substation. The business has also won substation and voltage conversion orders from hydrocarbon companies in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. In an ongoing 220kV Power Supply Project in the UAE, an additional order has been secured.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Market turns rangebound; VIX jumps 7%; metal shares advance

Capital Goods shares fall

L&amp;T arm gets 'large' project from Indian Oil Adani Ventures

Power Finance Corporation announces incorporation of SPV - Jamnagar Transmission

Indices trade with minor losses; Nifty slides below 21,700

Intellect inks deal with VakifBank International AG

Sarveshwar Foods to distribute 'Bharat' brand Rice in Jammu &amp; Kashmir

GPT Infraprojects wins order of Rs 114 cr

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO subscribed 59.66 times

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO subscribed 88%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 7:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story