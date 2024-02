Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit rises 92.59% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 43.06% to Rs 594.53 crore

Net profit of Satin Creditcare Network rose 92.59% to Rs 113.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 58.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 43.06% to Rs 594.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 415.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.594.53415.5867.8257.23157.0382.89151.1878.98113.0758.71

