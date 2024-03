SBC Exports announced that the contract awarded by Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre & Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital (MPMMCC) Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi for hiring of technical and non-technical Manpower, has been awarded to the company. The value of the contract is Rs 53.26 crore.

