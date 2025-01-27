SBFC Finance Q3 PAT climbs 38% YoY to Rs 88 cr

SBFC Finance reported 37.6% jump in net profit to Rs 88.08 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 64.02 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Total income jumped 26.3% YoY to Rs 333.25 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 117.47 crore in the December 2024 quarter, up 37% from Rs 85.73 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

The net interest margin (NIM) to average assets under management (AUM) stood at 10.27% in Q3 FY25, slightly up from 10.26% in Q3 FY24. The pre-provisioning operating profit for Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 137 crore, registering a 39.3% increase from Rs 98 crore in Q3 FY24.

The company has made a total ECL provision of Rs 126 crore for the quarter ended on 31 December 2024.

The gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) stood at 2.70% as of 31 December 2024, compared to 2.69% as of 30 September 2024 and 2.38% as of 31 December 2023.

The company's net non-performing assets (NPA) stood at 1.63% as of 31 December 2024, unchanged from 1.63% as of 30 September 2024, but higher than 1.36% recorded on 31 December 2023.

The collection efficiency improved to 97.88% in Q3 FY25, compared to 97.47% in Q3 FY24.

Secured MSME disbursal value for the third quarter added up to Rs 1,905 crore, down 8% YoY. Assets under management increased by 30% YoY to Rs 8,148 crore in Q3 FY25.

SBFC Finance specialises in secured MSME loans, loans against gold, affordable home loans and loan management. Since inception, SBFC has grown to 197 branches and more than 4,125 employees across 16 states and 2 union territories.

The scrip slipped 2.93% to Rs 85.52 on the BSE.

