Aptech skids after PAT falls 47% to Rs 4 crore in Q3 FY25

Aptech tumbled 6.36% to Rs 157.95 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 47% to Rs 3.58 crore on a 9.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 110.21 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) slipped 5.6% to Rs 8.58 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 9.09 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses added 13.05% YoY to Rs 106.26 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 16.82 crore (down 9.71% YoY) and finance costs came in at Rs 0.33 crore (up 6.45% YoY).

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit tumbled 46.23% to Rs 14.13 crore despite a 2.85% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 353.83 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Aptech is primarily engaged in the business of education training and assessment solution services. It is a global learning solutions company that has commenced its education and training business for the last over three decades.

