BSE SME CapitalNumbers Infotech slides on debut

Shares of CapitalNumbers Infotech were trading at Rs 260.30 on the BSE, a discount of 1.03% compared with the issue price of Rs 263.

The scrip was listed at 274, at a premium of 4.18% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 274 and a low of Rs 260.30. About 15.37 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

CapitalNumbers Infotech's IPO was subscribed 125.04 times. The issue opened for bidding on 20 January 2025, and it closed on 22 January 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 250 to 263 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 32,20,000 shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 32,20,000 shares by existing shareholders.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by company, funding the working capital requirements of company, funding growth opportunities and for on-going general corporate exigencies or any other purposes as approved by the board subject to compliance with the necessary regulatory provisions.

Ahead of the IPO, CapitalNumbers Infotech on 17 January 2025, raised Rs 48.19 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 18.32 lakh shares at Rs 263 per share to 26 anchor investor.

Out of the total allocation of 18,32,000 equity shares to the anchor investors, 1,90,400 equity shares were allotted to 1 mutual fund which have applied through a total of 3 schemes.

CapitalNumbers Infotech is one of the leading companies in terms of digital consulting and IT engineering by providing software development solutions to enterprises and startups worldwide. It also offers technological progress, services like digital engineering, data analytics, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), cloud engineering, UI/UX design, and advanced technologies such as Block chain and augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR). As of 30 September 2024, the company had 447 employees including senior executives, engineers, developers and administrative staff.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 50.18 crore and net profit of Rs 13.67 crore for the period as on 30 September 2024.

