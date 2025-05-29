SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd gains for fifth session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1815, up 0.42% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.52% in last one year as compared to a 9.84% gain in NIFTY and a 21.8% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1815, up 0.42% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 24700.55. The Sensex is at 81166.76, down 0.18%. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has added around 2.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26451.85, down 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1819.1, up 0.62% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 31.52% in last one year as compared to a 9.84% gain in NIFTY and a 21.8% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 75.06 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News