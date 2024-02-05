SBI, Tata Motors, Indigo, UPL, Bank of India in focus

SBI: The PSU banks standalone net profit slipped 35.49% to Rs 9,163.96 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 14,205.34 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Profit after tax for the December 2023 quarter includes provisions of Rs 7,100 crore on account of one-time increase in pension liabilities at uniform rate of 50% and dearness relief neutralization. Total income increased 20.5% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,18,192.68 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,145.43 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher from Rs 3,043.15 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Total revenue from operations jumped 24.96% YoY to Rs 11,05,77.14 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

InterGlobe Aviation (Indigo): Indigo reported 110.75% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,998.12 crore in Q3 FY24 from Rs 1,422.60 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 30.26% year on year to Rs 19,452.15 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

UPL: The pesticides maker reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,217 crore in Q3 FY24 as against a net profit of Rs 1,087 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations declined 27.72% YoY to Rs 9,887 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Bank of India: The state-run banks net profit jumped 62.42% to Rs 1,869.51 crore on 15.9% rise in total income to Rs 16,411.10 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Delhivery: The logistics solution provider reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 11.71 crore in Q3 FY24 as against a net loss of Rs 195.65 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 20.32% year on year to Rs 2,194.47 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The real estate developers consolidated net profit jumped 50.6% to Rs 50 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 33.2 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. However, revenue from operations tumbled 56.13% to Rs 81.99 crore in Q3 FY24 from Rs 186.90 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Cochin Shipyard: Cochin Shipyard has entered into a contract with Indian Navy for undertaking Medium Refits of two Indian Naval Vessels. The Multiple Refit Contract value is around Rs. 150 crore. The scope includes dry-docking and Refit as well as Upgradation of equipment onboard the ships.

