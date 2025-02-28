SBM Bank India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.53 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 3.96% to Rs 188.16 crore

Net Loss of SBM Bank India reported to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 19.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 3.96% to Rs 188.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 180.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.188.16180.9947.1439.17-1.53-19.58-1.53-19.58-1.53-19.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News