Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transrail Lighting gains on bagging Rs 2,752-cr order

Transrail Lighting gains on bagging Rs 2,752-cr order

Image
Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Transrail Lighting rallied 3.50% to Rs 501.15 after the company announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 2,752 crore, primarily from its Transmission and Distribution (T&D) business.

Randeep Narang, MD & CEO of Transrail Lighting, said: We are pleased to announce our order wins of Rs 2,752 crore which reaffirms our position as a trusted partner in the T&D industry. Our order book continues to grow, driven by competitiveness, including our backward integration.

With these additions, our YTD order inflows have crossed Rs 7,400 crore, this is a growth of around 90% vis-vis last year further strengthening our position in the industry. With a robust order book, manufacturing capacities, proven execution capabilities and promising tender pipeline, we have good growth prospects in the coming quarters.

Transrail Lighting is one of the leading EPC players in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment, along with Civil, Railways, and Poles & Lighting, having a footprint across 58 countries.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 91.9% to Rs 93.24 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 48.59 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 62.9% YoY to Rs 1,340.36 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Power arm bags Rs 632 crore order for solar modules

Biocon launches GLP-1 peptide, Liraglutide in the UK

Biocon launches blood sugar regulating drug Liraglutide in U.K.

RVNL bags Rs 136-cr order from Central Railway

Nava Ltd Slips 7.63%, BSE Utilities index Shed 1.93%

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story