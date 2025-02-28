Transrail Lighting gains on bagging Rs 2,752-cr order

Transrail Lighting rallied 3.50% to Rs 501.15 after the company announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 2,752 crore, primarily from its Transmission and Distribution (T&D) business.

Randeep Narang, MD & CEO of Transrail Lighting, said: We are pleased to announce our order wins of Rs 2,752 crore which reaffirms our position as a trusted partner in the T&D industry. Our order book continues to grow, driven by competitiveness, including our backward integration.

With these additions, our YTD order inflows have crossed Rs 7,400 crore, this is a growth of around 90% vis-vis last year further strengthening our position in the industry. With a robust order book, manufacturing capacities, proven execution capabilities and promising tender pipeline, we have good growth prospects in the coming quarters.

Transrail Lighting is one of the leading EPC players in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment, along with Civil, Railways, and Poles & Lighting, having a footprint across 58 countries.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 91.9% to Rs 93.24 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 48.59 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 62.9% YoY to Rs 1,340.36 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

