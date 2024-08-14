Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SC denies bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in liquor policy scam case

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
The Supreme Court today refused to grant interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a corruption case related to the now-defunct liquor policy in the national capital. The court has sought a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the bail plea filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and scheduled the next hearing for August 23.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the CBI on June 26 while already in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a related money laundering case, will remain in judicial custody until the next hearing. The arrest stems from allegations of corruption and irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's liquor policy, which has since been scrapped.

The AAP has called the arrest a political vendetta and has vowed to fight the charges in court. However, both the CBI and ED maintain that the investigation is based on evidence of wrongdoing and that due process is being followed.

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

