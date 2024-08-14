SC denies bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in liquor policy scam case

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the CBI on June 26 while already in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a related money laundering case, will remain in judicial custody until the next hearing. The arrest stems from allegations of corruption and irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's liquor policy, which has since been scrapped.
The AAP has called the arrest a political vendetta and has vowed to fight the charges in court. However, both the CBI and ED maintain that the investigation is based on evidence of wrongdoing and that due process is being followed.
