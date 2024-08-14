Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gabriel India jumps after Q1 PAT rises 20% YoY to Rs 51 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Gabriel India rallied 4.43% to Rs 513 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 20.43% YoY to Rs 51.16 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 7.26% to Rs 864.23 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 805.76 crore in Q1 FY24.

Profit before tax increased 19.8% to Rs 69.10 crore in Q1 FY25 as comapred with Rs 57.68 crore posted in same quarter last year.

During the quarter, EBTDA jumped 13% to Rs 78 crore as compared with Rs 69 crore posted in same quarter last fiscal. EBITDA margin improved to 9% in Q1 FY25 as against 8.6% in Q1 FY24.

Duirng the quarter, capex stood at Rs 30 crore.

On outlook front, the company said that it will develop more products for the core segment, Major focus in B & C class towns 200 nos to be added in next 5 years.

Gabriel India is offers ride control products catering to all segments in the automotive industry. The Company has seven manufacturing plants spread accross India.

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

