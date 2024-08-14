Gabriel India jumps after Q1 PAT rises 20% YoY to Rs 51 cr

Gabriel India rallied 4.43% to Rs 513 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 20.43% YoY to Rs 51.16 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 7.26% to Rs 864.23 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 805.76 crore in Q1 FY24.

Profit before tax increased 19.8% to Rs 69.10 crore in Q1 FY25 as comapred with Rs 57.68 crore posted in same quarter last year.

During the quarter, EBTDA jumped 13% to Rs 78 crore as compared with Rs 69 crore posted in same quarter last fiscal. EBITDA margin improved to 9% in Q1 FY25 as against 8.6% in Q1 FY24.