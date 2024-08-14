Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Aeronautics Q1 PAT climbs 76% YoY to Rs 1,437 cr

Hindustan Aeronautics Q1 PAT climbs 76% YoY to Rs 1,437 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The aerospace and defence company's consolidated net profit surged 76.5% to Rs 1,437.16 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 814.24 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 4,347.50 crore in Q1 FY25, up 11.04% as against Rs 3,915.35 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Profit before tax in the June quarter stood at Rs 1,583.72 crore, registering a growth of 45.42% from Rs 1,089.03 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses jumped 8.22% year on year to Rs 3,506.16 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 1,447.67 crore (up 33.51% YoY) while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 1,247.56 crore (down 11.12% YoY) during the period under review.

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics shed 0.47% to Rs 4,676.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Delhi airport to restart Terminal 1 from Aug 17 with 13 daily flights

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty tests 24,150; TCS gains 2%

Google begins assembling Pixel 8 in India, plans major manufacturing shift

LIVE news: Army captain killed in encounter during search for 4 terrorists in J-K

Duleep Trophy 2024 full schedule, time, format, history, live streaming

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 3:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story