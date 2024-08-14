Plaza Wires standalone net profit declines 31.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.99% to Rs 47.25 crore

Net profit of Plaza Wires declined 31.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.99% to Rs 47.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 48.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.47.2548.214.065.811.391.690.981.360.691.00

