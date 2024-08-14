Plaza Wires standalone net profit declines 31.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.99% to Rs 47.25 croreNet profit of Plaza Wires declined 31.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.99% to Rs 47.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 48.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales47.2548.21 -2 OPM %4.065.81 -PBDT1.391.69 -18 PBT0.981.36 -28 NP0.691.00 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News