Plaza Wires standalone net profit declines 31.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:08 PM IST
Sales decline 1.99% to Rs 47.25 crore

Net profit of Plaza Wires declined 31.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.99% to Rs 47.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 48.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales47.2548.21 -2 OPM %4.065.81 -PBDT1.391.69 -18 PBT0.981.36 -28 NP0.691.00 -31

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

