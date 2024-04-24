SC seeks clarifications on EVMs and VVPATs from EC official

The Supreme Court has requested a senior official from the Election Commission of India to provide explanations regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). The court's queries revolve around the functionalities of the micro-controller within the EVMs, measures to secure both the EVMs and VVPATs, and the designated duration for retaining these machines.

This move comes as the Supreme Court prepares to issue directions on a series of petitions that advocate for comprehensive cross-verification of EVM votes using VVPAT. VVPAT serves as an independent vote verification system, enabling voters to ascertain the accuracy of their cast votes.

The announcement regarding these directions is anticipated to come from a Supreme Court bench comprising of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta. This development follows the courts reserved order on April 18th.

The media reported that Justice Khanna articulated the bench's specific queries, which include:

- The precise location of the micro-controller, whether in the Control Unit or the VVPAT

- The programmability of the installed micro-controller, with an emphasis on whether it is one-time programmable

- The quantity of Symbol Loading Units available

- The period for storing election petitions, given the discrepancy between the standard 30-day limitation and the regulation stipulated in Section 81 of the Representation of People Act, which sets a 45-day limitation

- The implementation of security measures for both the EVMs and VVPATs, particularly inquiring if they are sealed.

Meanwhile, as this judicial deliberation unfolds, the Lok Sabha elections 2024 commenced on April 19th, with the second phase scheduled to take place on April 26th.

