Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit declines 87.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales decline 43.94% to Rs 5.18 crore

Net profit of Maharashtra Scooters declined 87.80% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 43.94% to Rs 5.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.06% to Rs 199.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 195.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.95% to Rs 222.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 216.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.189.24 -44 222.73216.35 3 OPM %13.3218.94 -91.3389.53 - PBDT0.691.81 -62 204.23195.10 5 PBT0.171.28 -87 202.16193.08 5 NP0.100.82 -88 199.31195.29 2

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

