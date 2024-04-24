Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhampur Bio Organics consolidated net profit declines 50.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Dhampur Bio Organics consolidated net profit declines 50.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 42.36% to Rs 462.95 crore

Net profit of Dhampur Bio Organics declined 50.86% to Rs 39.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 42.36% to Rs 462.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 803.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.15% to Rs 46.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.56% to Rs 1864.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2407.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales462.95803.23 -42 1864.442407.53 -23 OPM %17.5314.47 -7.328.50 - PBDT68.65105.40 -35 110.82175.30 -37 PBT54.3692.29 -41 65.49134.77 -51 NP39.4180.20 -51 46.49111.10 -58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Uma Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 98.63% in the December 2023 quarter

Premier Polyfilm Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Delta Manufacturing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Lotus Eye Hospital &amp; Institute Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit declines 87.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Bharti Airtel expands its 5G network in Leh and Ladakh

Power Grid announces cessation of director

Global demand and movements in India's real effective exchange rate emerge as key determinants of India's services exports

Welspun Corp gains on Rs 611-cr order win

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story