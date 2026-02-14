Schneider Electric President Systems standalone net profit declines 13.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.19% to Rs 115.49 croreNet profit of Schneider Electric President Systems declined 13.22% to Rs 12.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.19% to Rs 115.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 118.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales115.49118.07 -2 OPM %18.1115.11 -PBDT22.4220.35 10 PBT21.1919.72 7 NP12.1413.99 -13
