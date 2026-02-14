Associate Sponsors

Scintilla Commercial & Credit reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:45 AM IST
Sales decline 12.50% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net loss of Scintilla Commercial & Credit reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 12.50% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.140.16 -13 OPM %-328.5743.75 -PBDT-0.470.06 PL PBT-0.470.06 PL NP-0.440.07 PL

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

