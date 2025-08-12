Scoda Tubes standalone net profit rises 47.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.06% to Rs 97.42 crore

Net profit of Scoda Tubes rose 47.81% to Rs 7.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.06% to Rs 97.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 91.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.97.4291.8514.5615.9410.8410.849.276.437.084.79

