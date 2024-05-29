Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEAMEC reports consolidated net profit of Rs 52.67 crore in the March 2024 quarter

SEAMEC reports consolidated net profit of Rs 52.67 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 29 2024
Sales rise 87.84% to Rs 236.38 crore

Net profit of SEAMEC reported to Rs 52.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 87.84% to Rs 236.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 125.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 262.73% to Rs 119.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.79% to Rs 729.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 437.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales236.38125.84 88 729.29437.24 67 OPM %36.9321.34 -33.2128.91 - PBDT85.3424.38 250 254.82139.59 83 PBT50.07-7.06 LP 120.0327.61 335 NP52.67-4.82 LP 119.7033.00 263

May 29 2024

