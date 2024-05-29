Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit rises 67.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 163.78% to Rs 288.57 crore

Net profit of Ashiana Housing rose 67.44% to Rs 17.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 163.78% to Rs 288.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 109.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 199.14% to Rs 83.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 133.43% to Rs 938.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 401.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

288.57109.40938.21401.927.037.8710.297.5327.2313.43117.2542.7324.7811.45107.7734.3217.3810.3883.4027.88

