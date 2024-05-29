Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit rises 67.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit rises 67.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 163.78% to Rs 288.57 crore

Net profit of Ashiana Housing rose 67.44% to Rs 17.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 163.78% to Rs 288.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 109.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 199.14% to Rs 83.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 133.43% to Rs 938.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 401.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales288.57109.40 164 938.21401.92 133 OPM %7.037.87 -10.297.53 - PBDT27.2313.43 103 117.2542.73 174 PBT24.7811.45 116 107.7734.32 214 NP17.3810.38 67 83.4027.88 199

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

