Raja Bahadur International consolidated net profit rises 1525.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 45.36% to Rs 5.80 crore

Net profit of Raja Bahadur International rose 1525.00% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.36% to Rs 5.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.45% to Rs 21.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.803.99 45 21.2318.88 12 OPM %80.0067.67 -54.1723.46 - PBDT3.110.11 2727 3.26-3.95 LP PBT2.59-0.18 LP 1.62-5.09 LP NP1.950.12 1525 1.24-4.45 LP

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

