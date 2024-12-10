SEBI says optional T+0 settlement cycle shall be made available to top 500 scrips in terms of market cap

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) noted in a circular today that optional T+0 settlement cycle shall be made available to top 500 scrips in terms of market cap as on December 31, 2024. All stock brokers are allowed to participate in the optional T+0 settlement cycle. Stock Brokers are permitted to charge differential brokerage for T+0 and T+1 settlement cycles, within the regulatory limit. The Stock Exchanges, Clearing Corporations and Depositories (collectively referred as Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs)); and Custodians shall put in place necessary systems and processes for seamless participation of institutional investors in optional T+0 settlement cycle.

