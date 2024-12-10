Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 1.43%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 1.43%

Image
Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Realty index ended up 1.43% at 1092.35 today. The index has added 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Raymond Ltd jumped 11.65%, Phoenix Mills Ltd added 3.70% and Godrej Properties Ltd gained 1.98%. The Nifty Realty index has increased 47.00% over last one year compared to the 17.21% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index increased 0.82% and Nifty Media index has dropped 0.68% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.04% to close at 24610.05 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.00% to close at 81510.05 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India emerges global leader in generative AI enrollments on Coursera

LIVE news: IIT Delhi tops QS Rankings' list of Indian universities in sustainability

LIC Bima Sakhi: 10th pass women can work and earn up to Rs 11,000 per month

IIT Delhi, IISc make mark in QS Rankings for sustainability and environment

Sebi aims to ease the process on unclaimed assets through DigiLocker

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story