Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 1.43%

Nifty Realty index ended up 1.43% at 1092.35 today. The index has added 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Raymond Ltd jumped 11.65%, Phoenix Mills Ltd added 3.70% and Godrej Properties Ltd gained 1.98%. The Nifty Realty index has increased 47.00% over last one year compared to the 17.21% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index increased 0.82% and Nifty Media index has dropped 0.68% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.04% to close at 24610.05 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.00% to close at 81510.05 today.

