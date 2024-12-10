Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX slipped 2.33% to 13.78.

The Nifty December 2024 futures closed at 24,684, a premium of 73.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,610.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 fell 8.95 points or 0.04% to 24,610.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 2.33% to 13.78.

Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, and Infosys were the top traders of individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 December 2024.

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

