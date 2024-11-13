Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SEBI simplifies registration of certain categories of FPIs

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
In a move to facilitate ease of onboarding of Foreign Portfolio Investors and reduce duplication of available information, markets regulator Sebi said applicants can choose to fill either the entire Common Application Form (CAF) or an abridged version with unique fields. If the abridged form is chosen, the remaining fields should either be auto-populated from the information available in the depository system or should be disabled, as applicable, based on existing information in the CAF module, Sebi said in a circular. The applicants must consent to use the pre-filled information and confirm that it is accurate, except for any updates they provide.

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

