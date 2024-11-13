Wipro collaborates with Forvia for optimization of ADAS applications

Wipro has worked with FORVIA (FRVIA), the world's seventh-largest automotive technology supplier, for the optimization of FORVIA's Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) application set.

FORVIA used Wipro Engineering Edge's Cloud Car's building blocks, namely Microservices and vehicle container architecture components, to enhance its vehicle safety and comfort applications.

FORVIA's ADAS applications are now mostly independent of hardware, lower in maintenance costs, and continuously integrated into Original Equipment Manufacturers'(OEM) value chains thanks to the underlying cloud native architecture.

The project notably involved FORVIA's innovative surround-view technology which combines exterior camera views into an immersive 3D perspective that helps drivers park their vehicles safely and easily.

All functions of FORVIA's ADAS applications set have now been brought into a loosely connected, service-oriented microservice architecture. This update led to significantly lower software development lifecycle (SDLC) costs and FORVIA can now market its ADAS features and functions separately as well as combine them easily with ADAS functions from a customer or 3rd party.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News