SecureKloud Technologies appoints Chief Revenue Officer

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
SecureKloud Technologies announced the appointment of Venkateswaran Krishnamurthy (Venkat) as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Prior to joining SecureKloud, Venkat served as the Global Senior Vice President of Enterprise Business at Seqrite, where he played a pivotal role in driving growth and innovation strategies for the company. His deep understanding of enterprise solutions and customer-centric approach has enabled him to deliver exceptional results and build long-lasting relationships with clients.

In addition to his corporate endeavours, Venkat also serves as an advisor to several new-age startups, where he leverages his strategic vision to guide companies towards sustainable growth and success.

First Published: May 16 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

