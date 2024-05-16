Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pricol gains after Q4 PAT jumps 39%YoY to Rs 41 cr

Pricol gains after Q4 PAT jumps 39%YoY to Rs 41 cr

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Pricol jumped 2.14% to Rs 449 after the company's consolidated climbed 39.26% to Rs 41.50 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 11.09%YoY to Rs 566.21 crore in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax jumped 32.56% to Rs 54.60 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 41.19 crore in Q4 FY23.

In Q4 FY24, EBITDA stood at Rs 72.58 crore, up 16.44% YoY. EBTDA margin was at 12.82%.

Vikram Mohan, managing director, Pricol, said, The evolving mobility market in India presents both obstacles and prospects. With a rising demand for the cutting-edge solutions we offer, we are strategically positioned to address these changing needs of the market. Our priority remains fostering growth and providing value to our stakeholders in this rapidly changing market landscape.

Meanwhile, the companys board has re-appointed Vikram Mohan as the managing director of the company for a further period of 3 years from 1st April 2025 till 31st March 2028.

Pricol is manufactures automotive components for motorcycles, scooters, cars, trucks, buses, tractors and Off-road vehicles used in the construction and Industrial segment. Pricol also manufacture sintered components and products for fleet management.

First Published: May 16 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

