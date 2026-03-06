The offer received bids for 1.51 crore shares as against 56.2 lakh shares on offer.

Sedemac Mechatronics received bids for 1,51,11,151 shares as against 56,32,899 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Friday (06 March 2026). The issue was subscribed 2.68 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 04 March 2026 and it will close on 06 March 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,287 and 1,352 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 11 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The issue comprises only the offer for sale of 8043300 equity shares [of which 112500 are promoter equity shares and the balance are investor selling shareholders]. The object of the issue is providing an exit option for ISS by listing equity shares in the exchange.

Sedemac Mechatronics, promoted by Prof. Shashikanth Suryanarayanan and his team, designs and supplies critical ECUs and motors for vehicles and industrial equipment in India, the US, and Europe. Its key products include ISG ECUs, EFI ECUs, integrated ISG+EFI ECUs, MCUs for EVs, and genset controllers. The company holds approximately 35% of the domestic 2/3W ISG ECU market share, approximately 75% of the share in Indian genset controllers, and approximately 14% of the global share in genset controls. A pioneer in innovation, it introduced SmartIgn, eGov controllers, and SLC-based ISG ECUs, working closely with Tier-I OEMs to integrate proprietary solutions across product lifecycles.