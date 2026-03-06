UltraTech Cement board appoints Jayant Dua as Managing Director (Designate)

At its meeting held on 06 March 2026

The board of UltraTech Cement at its meeting held on 06 March 2026 has approved the appointment of Jayant Dua as Managing Director (Designate) of the Company with effect from 1 April 2026. He will be a Senior Management Personnel from the said date.

The Board also approved Dua's appointment as Additional Director; Managing Director and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company effective 1 January 2027, upon completion of the term of K. C. Jhanwar as Managing Director on 31 December 2026. Dua's term as Managing Director would be for 4 (four) years beginning 1 January 2027 to 31 December 2030, subject to approval of the Company's shareholders.