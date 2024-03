Seedlings India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Best Agrolife has been granted registration for indigenous manufacture of Pymetrozine 303%, Dinotefuran 10%, and Pyraclostrobin 20% by Central Insecticides board & Registration Committee (CIBRC) u/s9(3). The company will launch the product under the brand name Defender .

This innovative formulation will significantly enhances crop health and productivity, offering four times stronger protection against fungal diseases such as Early Blight, Frog eye leaf spot, Alternaria leaf spot, and Alternaria leaf blight compared to conventional solutions.

