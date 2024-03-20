Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BPL Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

BPL Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Loyal Textile Mills Ltd, Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd, Salzer Electronics Ltd and Cantabil Retail India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 March 2024.

BPL Ltd soared 18.49% to Rs 96.75 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 89498 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29269 shares in the past one month.

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd spiked 12.84% to Rs 668. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12187 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 435 shares in the past one month.

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd surged 8.38% to Rs 627.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6057 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44544 shares in the past one month.

Salzer Electronics Ltd jumped 7.09% to Rs 762.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35653 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41842 shares in the past one month.

Cantabil Retail India Ltd rose 6.98% to Rs 216.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17467 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11274 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

