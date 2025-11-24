Sensex jumps 94 pts; IT shares advance

The headline equity indices traded with minor gains in the afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above 26,050 mark. IT, private bank and PSU bank shares advance while realty, media and metal shares declined.

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 93.53 points or 0.11% to 83,325.45. The Nifty 50 index added 13 points or 0.05% to 26,081.20.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.07% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 0.67%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,337 shares rose and 2,760 shares fell. A total of 220 shares were unchanged.

Gainers & Losers: Tech Mahindra (up 3.30%), Eicher Motors (up 1.76%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.53%), Wipro (up 1.46%) and Infosys (up 1.22%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. JSW Steel (down 2.18%), Bharat Electronics (down 2.05%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.38%), Coal India (down 1.31%) and Max Healthcare Institute (down 1.15%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Stocks in Spotlight: NBCC (India) rose 4.55% after the company said that it has received multiple work orders aggregating to Rs 116.95 crore across project management consultancy and construction assignments. The company bagged two orders totalling Rs 71.86 crore, comprising a Rs 29.49-crore contract from the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD) for project management consultancy services for constructing a new campus for the Composite Regional Centre (CRC) at Pudhupatti, Madurai, Tamil Nadu, and a Rs 42.37-crore order from the National Horticulture Board for planning, designing, and execution of the International Potato Centre (CIP) in Agra along with miscellaneous works.

NBCC also secured a Rs 45.09-crore contract from Canara Bank for constructing its Regional/Circle Office building at 229, Murma, Nagri Anchal, Ranchi, Jharkhand. Lemon Tree Hotels fell 2.26%. The company announced the signing of its latest property, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, aimed at catering to both business and leisure travellers. Varroc Engineering added 0.77%. The company has secured a significant new order from an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer to supply critical high-voltage electronics for its e-powertrain portfolio. H.G. Infra Engineering rose 0.89%. The company has been declared the L1 bidder, jointly with Kalpataru Projects International, for a major metro infrastructure project awarded by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) in Thane.

Lupin declined 1.91% after the pharma major said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted an inspection at its Goa manufacturing facility from 10 November to 21 November 2025. Natco Pharma slipped 1.48%. The company said that it had received seven observations in a Form 483 issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) following an inspection of its API manufacturing facility in Manali, Chennai. Global Markets: European markets opened higher on Monday, while Asian markets also advanced, supported by growing expectations of a US Fed rate cut in December despite ongoing divisions among policymakers over the timing of such a move.

The anticipation of future catalysts drove market activity. Investors are looking ahead to the release of key economic indicators later in the week, specifically U.S. retail sales and producer prices data. Furthermore, British finance minister Rachel Reeves is scheduled to unveil her highly anticipated budget this week. Geopolitical developments were also central to trading sentiment. Oil prices faced downward pressure after the United States and Ukraine announced the creation of an "updated and refined peace framework" aimed at ending the war with Russia, raising hopes for a potential boost in global oil supply. On Wall Street, major averages rebounded on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite, and S&P 500 all closing higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 493.15 points (1.08%) to close at 46,245.41. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.88% to settle at 22,273.08. The S&P 500 finished 0.98% higher at 6,602.99. The surge followed comments from New York Federal Reserve President John Williams, who suggested the central bank might cut interest rates again this year. Williams indicated that labor market weakness now poses a greater threat to the economy than elevated inflation, making further rate cuts a possibility. The Fed has just one meeting remaining in 2025, scheduled for December 9-10, with the current target rate range standing at 3.75% to 4.00%.