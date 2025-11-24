Karnataka Bank jumps as Cupid chief buys stake

Karnataka Bank jumped 7.28% to Rs 202.70 after Cupid CMD Aditya Kumar Halwasia bought shares worth Rs 70.63 crore in a bulk deal on Friday, 21 November 2025.

Exchange data showed that Cupid's chairman and managing director Aditya Kumar Halwasia purchased 38 lakh shares on the NSE at Rs 185.87 apiece. The stock reacted instantly, rising 7.88% that day, and has now rallied 15.7% in just two sessions.

Halwasia's name was absent from Karnataka Banks September quarter shareholding pattern.

The bank has no promoter ownership. Mutual funds such as Quant Smallcap Fund, holding 3.9%, and Bandhan MF with 2.56%, feature among the larger institutional shareholders. Insurance giants are also present, including HDFC Life Insurance at 3.59%, LIC at 1.62% and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company with 1.55%.