Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Karnataka Bank jumps as Cupid chief buys stake

Karnataka Bank jumps as Cupid chief buys stake

Image
Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Karnataka Bank jumped 7.28% to Rs 202.70 after Cupid CMD Aditya Kumar Halwasia bought shares worth Rs 70.63 crore in a bulk deal on Friday, 21 November 2025.

Exchange data showed that Cupid's chairman and managing director Aditya Kumar Halwasia purchased 38 lakh shares on the NSE at Rs 185.87 apiece. The stock reacted instantly, rising 7.88% that day, and has now rallied 15.7% in just two sessions.

Halwasia's name was absent from Karnataka Banks September quarter shareholding pattern.

The bank has no promoter ownership. Mutual funds such as Quant Smallcap Fund, holding 3.9%, and Bandhan MF with 2.56%, feature among the larger institutional shareholders. Insurance giants are also present, including HDFC Life Insurance at 3.59%, LIC at 1.62% and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company with 1.55%.

The bank also carries a broad retail base. Around 3.98 lakh individual investors with holdings of up to Rs 2 lakh together control 36.19% of the bank.

On a standalone basis, Karnataka Bank's net profit fell 5.04% to Rs 319.12 on a 0.74% increase in total income to Rs 2,522.55 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

Karnataka Bank is an 'A' Class scheduled commercial bank in India. It is engaged in providing, a wide range of banking and financial services involving retail, corporate / wholesale banking, para-banking activities, treasury operation and foreign exchange business.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Euro speculative net longs edge higher

Excelsoft Technologies IPO concludes with 43.19 times oversubscription

Dilip Buildcon gains after emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 5,000-cr project

CARE Ratings reaffirms ratings of Smartworks Coworking Spaces at 'A' with 'stable' outlook

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story