Varroc Engineering wins a major order with an EV OEM

To supply high voltage electronics for e-powertrain components

Varroc Engineering announced a major new business win with an electric vehicle (EV) OEM. The partnership involves the supply of critical High Voltage electronics for e-powertrain components, marking a significant milestone in Varroc's continued expansion into the electric mobility segment and underscores its position as a trusted partner for advanced technology solutions globally.

Under the agreement, Varroc will deliver comprehensive High Voltage Electronics for a range of high-performance e-powertrain components, including power electronics unit, inverters, onboard chargers, battery management systems (BMS), and DC-DC converters. These components will be supplied from Varroc's established manufacturing facility in Romania, ensuring high-quality production and timely delivery aligned with global standards. The delivery will span over 8 years, and the peak annual capacity based on the volume forecasted which Varroc have to put up will be Rs 800 crore.