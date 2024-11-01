Sensex, Nifty trade higher on muhrat trading session; auto shares gear up

The domestic equity indices traded in positive terrain with significant gains on Muhrat Trading Day. The Nifty above the 24,300 level. At 18:45 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 322.39 points or 0.41% to 79,711.45. The Nifty 50 index added 97.95 points or 0.40% to 24,303.30.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.74% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 1.27%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 3,060 shares rose and 451 shares fell. A total of 88 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing index:

The Auto index jumped 1.25% to 23,807.90. the index declined 0.34% in the past trading session.

Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.06%), Tata Motors (up 1.21%), Eicher Motors (up 1.21%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 0.92%), Balkrishna Industries (up 0.72%), MRF (up 0.69%), TVS Motor Company (up 0.66%), Hero MotoCorp (up 0.64%), Exide Industries (up 0.64%) and Bajaj Auto (up 0.55%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) rose 0.24%. The company announced the appointment of Praveena Rai as the MD & CEO of the company for a period of 5 years, with effect from her joining the office.

Narayana Hrudayalaya declined 1.74%. The companys consolidated total operating revenue was Rs 1400 crore for Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 1305.2 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, reflecting a growth of +7.3 % YoY and +4.4% QoQ. PAT stood at Rs 198.8 crore, reflecting a margin of 14.2% as compared to Rs 226.7 crore in Q2 FY24, translating into a change of -12.3% YoY and -1.3% QoQ.

Tata Investment Corporation added 0.17%. The companys consolidated net profit was almost flat Rs 123.69 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 124.44 crore in Q2 FY24. Total revenue from operations rose 15.03% YoY to Rs 142.48 crore in Q2 FY25.

