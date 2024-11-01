Tata Motors' total sales slide to 82,682 units in Oct'24

Tata Motors said that it had registered total sales of 82,682 units in October 2024, which is lower by 0.33% as compared with 82,954 units sold in October 2023.

In the domestic market, the company sold 80,839 vehicles in October 2024. Domestic sales for the same period last year were 80,825 vehicles.

Total commercial vehicle sales for October 2024 stood at 34,259 units, which is marginally lower as compared to 34,317 units sold in October 2023.

The company sold total 48,423 passenger vehicle units in October 2024, which is flat on a YoY basis.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 73.77% to Rs 5,566 crore on 5.68% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,08,048 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Shares of Tata Motors rose 1.04% to Rs 842.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News