Maruti Suzuki Oct sales climb 4% YoY to 206,434 units

Maruti Suzuki India has reported 3.6% rise in total sales to 206,434 units in October 2024 from 199,217 units in October 2023.

While the companys total domestic sales fell by 2.3% to 173,266 units, total exports increased by 51.1% to 33,168 units in October 2024 over October 2023.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The company reported 17.4% fall in net profit to Rs 3,069.2 crore as sales remained almost flat at Rs 35,589.1 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.31% to currently trade at Rs 11,115.20 on the BSE.

