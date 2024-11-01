Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki Oct sales climb 4% YoY to 206,434 units

Maruti Suzuki Oct sales climb 4% YoY to 206,434 units

Image
Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maruti Suzuki India has reported 3.6% rise in total sales to 206,434 units in October 2024 from 199,217 units in October 2023.

While the companys total domestic sales fell by 2.3% to 173,266 units, total exports increased by 51.1% to 33,168 units in October 2024 over October 2023.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The company reported 17.4% fall in net profit to Rs 3,069.2 crore as sales remained almost flat at Rs 35,589.1 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.31% to currently trade at Rs 11,115.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Muhurat Trading LIVE 2024: Sensex closes 300 pts higher at 79,700 in Samvat 2081's first session

HC quashes summons against ex-DU college principal in suicide abetment case

Cong exposed in front of people: PM on Kharge's comments on poll promises

My statement on 'Shakti scheme' was distorted: Karnataka dy CM Shivakumar

66% spike seen in noise pollution in Ranchi's silence zone on Diwali night

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story