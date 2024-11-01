Cong exposed in front of people: PM on Kharge's comments on poll promises

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said the Congress stands "badly exposed" in front of people for promising to them what the party knows it will never be able to deliver.

Modi launched a fierce attack on the opposition party as he seized on its president Mallikarjun Kharge's comments that the Congress' state units should make promises that are properly budgeted and do not lead to financial troubles amid reports of fiscal problems the party-ruled states are facing in keeping some of their pre-poll announcements.

The prime minister said, "The Congress party is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign they promise things to the people which they also know they will never be able to deliver. Now, they stand badly exposed in front of the people!" He said the developmental trajectory and fiscal health in the Congress-ruled states of Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana is turning from bad to worse.

People will have to be vigilant against the Congress-sponsored culture of fake promises, he said. "We saw recently how the people of Haryana rejected their lies and preferred a government that is stable, progress-oriented and action-driven." There is a growing realisation across India that a vote for the Congress is a vote for non-governance, poor economics and unparalleled loot, the prime minister said in a series of posts on X with the hashtag "fake promises of Congress".

He said the "so-called guarantees" of the Congress lie unfulfilled, which is a "terrible deceit" upon the people of these states.

Modi added that the victims of such politics are the poor, youngsters, farmers and women who are not only denied the benefits of these promises but also see their existing schemes diluted.

In Karnataka, the Congress is busier in intra-party politics and loot instead of even bothering to deliver on development. Not only that, they are also going to roll back existing schemes, Modi said.

More From This Section

In Himachal Pradesh, he added, salaries of government employees are not paid on time and Telangana farmers are waiting for the waiver they were promised.

"Previously, in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, they promised certain allowances which were never implanted for five years. There are numerous such examples of how the Congress works. The people of India want development and progress, not the same old fake promises of Congress," the prime minister said.